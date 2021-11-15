A Facebook page has been set up to raise funds for the hero taxi driver injured in an explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, as reported by Liverpool Echo.

David Perry is believed to be a driver for Delta Taxis, and fellow drivers from across Merseyside have come together to raise funds for him and his family following the devastating blast.

The Emergency services were called to the maternity hospital on Crown Street at 10.59 am on Sunday to reports of a car engulfed in flames.

So far, £18,000 has been raised for the taxi driver and his family after his car was destroyed in the incident.

Jenny Phillips, who has set up the fundraising appeal for Mr Perry and his family on Facebook, told the ECHO:

“I run a Facebook page for taxi drivers and we got a sense something had happened on Sunday morning.

“After speaking with a close friend of Dave’s we talked about setting a fundraising page for him as this man has just lost his income and will need time to recover.

“His family have since been in touch and said there are a number of other fundraisers that have been set up but are not official and the family are concerned people will be giving money to people they do not know.”

She added: “Our fundraiser has been well received. We are always there for our fellow drivers and wish Dave a fast recovery.”

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson has said that detectives now believe that the hospital, with its large maternity unit, was the intended target of the cowardly attack.

The Telegraph has also reported that the ‘bomber’ was of ‘Middle Eastern background’ but that he was not known to the security services. The Telegraph has also cited ‘sources’ as saying that the current national terror threat is likely to be raised in the coming hours as a result of the attack.

