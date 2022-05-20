An experienced murder squad detective has been kicked out of West Midlands Police for sharing work-related messages via WhatsApp.
DC Knowles was dismissed without notice after gross misconduct was found proven following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
At a three-day gross misconduct hearing held by West Midlands Police, which ended this week (18 May 2022), DC Knowles faced allegations over his conduct in using his personal phone to send operational material to colleagues during a murder investigation contrary to force policy.
The IOPC received a conduct referral from the force in September 2020 and began an independent investigation.
Investigators examined whether DC Knowles, in August 2020, potentially undermined a serious criminal investigation by sending text messages via WhatsApp to a fellow police officer regarding the identification of a suspect in the case.
They also considered whether he used a personal mobile device to obtain, retain and distribute other sensitive evidential material to another colleague and whether he then attempted to conceal the fact that he had shared the information in this way.
The messages sent by the experienced detective to his colleague included CCTV footage and images and details from the force’s logging system.
At the end of the IOPC’s investigation in April 2021, after assessing WhatsApp messages and a written submission from DC Knowles, IOPC investigators determined that the officer had a case to answer for gross misconduct on all three allegations.
The police disciplinary panel, led by an independent, legally qualified Chair, decided that DC Knowles breached police professional standards relating to honesty, integrity, and orders and instructions.
As a result, the panel decided he should be dismissed without notice.
IOPC Regional Director Derrick Campbell said:
“We took into account the officer’s experience, the deliberateness of his actions, his knowledge of the police policy and the potential erosion of public trust in West Midlands Police, which could all be reasonably regarded as aggravating factors when assessing his conduct.
“Police officers need to communicate swiftly and conduct fast-time investigative actions and are equipped with police-issued phones and mobile devices along with radio equipment to do so safely, in line with procedure. Using a personal phone to share sensitive policing material is contrary to the force’s policy.
“We are advised the officer’s conduct had no impact on the concluded murder investigation, but his actions did carry potential harm. The evidence indicated he actively asked his colleagues to delete the sensitive messaging that he’d shared with them over WhatsApp, as he knew this was a breach of policy. As a result, we concluded that he had a case to answer for gross misconduct.
“Officers have a duty to protect the integrity of an investigation and policies are in place to ensure those who breach these expected standards are held to account.”
Follow Emergency Services News on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to contact@emergency-services.news
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & videos which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' back in 2018 was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below