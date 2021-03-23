Posters have been placed on lampposts in-and-around the area which saw widespread violence and property damaged at rioters’ hands in Bristol at the weekend.

During the riot, which started outside of Bridewell Police Station in Bristol, 22 police officers were injured – two of them seriously.

One of the seriously injured officers suffered a punctured lung whilst the other was admitted to hospital with multiple broken bones.

Several emergency response police vehicles were also set alight and a police building damaged.

The loss of police vehicles now means that Bristol residents might experience a delay when calling 999 and requesting police assistance.

The price of repair/replacement is also expected to cost local taxpayers hundreds-of-thousands of pounds.

At one point, one rioter even tried to set fire to a police van with several police officers inside as the marked police vehicle tried to reverse away from other police vehicles which had been set on fire.

To watch the video, click HERE.

Avon & Somerset Police have launched an extensive investigation into the disorder, with over 100 members of staff forming a pro-active task force to hunt down the rioters.

And now Emergency Services News can exclusively reveal that persons unknown are now plastering ‘Well done! Nice work‘ posters, intended for the rioters, on street furniture in-and-around the area.

Featured on the poster are two images; one of a police van on fire and one of a rioter smashing a building’s windows.

The poster, headlined with ‘Advice for Kill the Bill Protesters’, states:

‘Well done! Nice work. Don’t panic.

‘The cops have limited resources and don’t know everything! Don’t let them isolate and scare us’.

The poster has been spotted around Bristol.

The poster then tells everyone else ‘not to snitch’ on the rioters who caused widespread damage and destruction during the incident.

In a collection of bulleted points, the poster states:

‘For everyone else: don’t snitch.

‘Don’t ID anyone on [the] footage.

An individual involved in the incident appears to be tampering with the brakes of a police vehicle.

‘Don’t put new footage online.

‘Keep incriminating stories offline and away from phones.

‘Encourage others to do the same!’.

The poster then encourages people to write ‘witness statements of police brutality’.

Avon & Somerset Police are expecting to make numerous arrests over the coming weeks and months as officers comb through the mountains of evidence which investigators are gathering.

Det Chief Supt Carolyn Belafonte (Avon & Somerset Police) said the investigation would be comprehensive and could result in the release of the largest number of images for wanted suspects in the force’s history.

She said:

“We have an enormous amount of digital evidence to go through, including CCTV footage, Body Worn Video, social media coverage and footage/photos provided by people at the scene.

“We’ve already started receiving a large amount of digital material from the public, which we’re grateful for, but to ensure we capture all available evidence, we’ve set up a dedicated form via our website where people can provide video footage and photos

“Once we’ve carried out an initial view of the material we’ve collated, we’ll be in a position to release images to the public to help us identify suspects. From what we’ve already collated, we’re confident more arrests are imminent’.

If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.

Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_