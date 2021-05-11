A poll carried out by Emergency Services News reveals that 96% of people think that knife crime in the UK is out of control.

As of 11th May, over 2,200 people responded to the poll published on our Facebook page.

Yesterday, the Sun published a story about two males who were filmed as they had a machete fight in the middle of a residential street in broad daylight. Both males sustained serious injuries.

Over the weekend in Peterborough, a 9-year-old boy sustained critical injuries after being attacked by a male who was armed with a knife.

The boy, who is being treated in Addenbrookes Hospital, continues to receive treatment, but his condition is no longer life-threatening. A 24-year-old male has been charged with attempted murder following the incident.

Around the country, police forces are having to deal with what appears to be a sharp rise in the number of deaths and serious injuries where knives and machetes have been used. This is against a backdrop of some sections of the mainstream media attempting to undermine the efforts of stop and search which is a vital tool in the fight against knife-enabled crime.

Many people also feel that the sentences being handed down to those caught in possession of a knife or machete are far too lenient.

Responding to our poll, one follower said:

‘Far too many people think it’s acceptable to carry a knife. Stop search is a great tool, but it’s stifled by people who think it’s being used to vigorously. Plus when people are caught carrying the sentences are way too low’.

Another follower added:

‘Crazy tough sentencing would be a deterrent. Short, bearable sentences just fuel these idiots ego and give them more street cred.

‘Give a minimum 20 custodial and ramp up stop and search and then let’s see how many risk carrying’.

Meanwhile, a follower who has had to deliver a death message to a mother after her son was killed said:

‘Sadly way beyond out of control.

‘My take; until you have seen the effects [of knife crime and] held a mother in your arms whose son you have just told her passed away from being stabbed as I have not many will understand 💙 what’s the solution?

‘Major rethink on sentencing but will it happen?’

Nationally, the police are putting considerable resources into trying to combat the rise in violent crime where a knife or similar weapon has been used.

The National Police Chiefs Council recently announced that over 7,500 knives have been seized and surrendered as part of a coordinated effort to tackle knife crime across England and Wales.

Between Monday 26 April and Sunday 2 May, police officers arrested 2,131 people as part of Operation Sceptre, with 604 of those relating specifically to knife crime.

Operation Sceptre is a national week of intensified action to tackle knife crime and raise awareness of prevention work, education and activity with partners such as Crimestoppers and violence reduction units.

There were 758 knives seized and 6,792 knives surrendered or recovered from weapon sweeps.

Some of the tactics used by police officers across the country include:

Knife detection arches in schools and transport hubs

Joint operations with British Transport Police

Visits to primary and secondary schools

Retail visits making sure retailers were adhering to the law and weren’t selling weapons to under 18s

Plain clothed officers sent on patrols in city centres and areas of knife crime

Searches and weapon sweeps in local parks alongside community councils and youth volunteers.

Other local initiatives included Thames Valley Police visiting every primary school in their area and Derbyshire Police patrolling the city and areas of knife crime in a van wrapped with anti-knife crime messages.

There were 1,906 retailer visits carried out, 367 test purchases and almost 2,000 engagement visits at schools and community meetings.

National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for knife crime, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Graham McNulty, said:

“Knife crime can have a devastating impact on communities across the country and we are doing all we can to remove weapons from our streets, target those carrying knives and prevent young people being drawn into violence.

“Enforcement is a crucial part of what we do but understanding the root causes and bringing in others outside of policing to help people is extremely important. We can’t tackle this alone.

“Police forces come up with ways to target knife crime during this week of action on top of work they do all year round. Families are affected by knife crime every single day and we want our communities to feel safe and prevent these incidents from happening in the first place.

“If anyone has any concerns about someone they know who might be carrying a knife, or involved in knife crime, please have the courage to speak to us before it’s too late or contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel said:

“One of the saddest aspects of my role as Home Secretary is seeing families lose loved ones to the horror of knife crime and the devastating impact this has. This is why I am determined to do everything I can to stop this misery and help save lives.

“Every knife taken off our streets means fewer communities ripped apart by the scourge of senseless violence. I am backing the police nationwide to take thousands of weapons off our streets and make thousands of arrests after a week of targeted action to stop this.

“But our collective fight against knife crime does not end here. We have already recruited 8,771 additional police officers and are investing millions in essential youth intervention programmes and youth organisations to support young vulnerable people who are at risk of serious and violent crime.”