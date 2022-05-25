A former West Midlands Police detective who offered sexual services from his home for £150 per hour has been barred from working in policing.

Former Detective Constable Nick Taylor and his wife advertised their ‘threesome’ services on an adult website.

The duo were uncovered after an undercover Sun reporter responded to their advert and arranged to meet the pair at their home address.

After turning up at their home, the reporter was invited in on the basis that he would pay the duo £300 for a two-hour romp.

During the ‘meet and great’ DC, Taylor and his wife, who worked for West Midlands Ambulance Service, told the undercover reporter that they worked in the “public sector”.

They also told the reporter that they had been offering their services ‘for years’ and that their clients had ranged in age from 21 to 70.

They allegedly said: “We get naked, we play and they join in.”

An investigation into Mr Taylor was launched in November 2020, after a national newspaper contacted West Midlands Police.

Mr Taylor was then removed from public-facing duties.

At a hearing today (25 May) the former DC was found to have breached professional standards relating to his duties and responsibilities and instructions as well as conducting himself in a discreditable way.

The independent chair has found the officer’s behaviour amounted to gross misconduct and that he would have been dismissed had he not resigned.

He will now be placed on the barred list, preventing him from working in policing.

Det Ch Supt Sam Ridding, head of Professional Standards for West Midlands Police, said:

“We expect the highest standards of behaviour from our officers, both on and off duty.

“Like all officers, DC Taylor should not have engaged in activity that was likely to bring discredit on the police service and any business interests should have been declared to be assessed for any potential conflicts of interest with his role within the police.

“He failed to do that, and his off duty actions brought discredit upon West Midlands Police.”

Recommended video: