A former police constable, Avron Roulstone, would have faced dismissal due to gross misconduct had he remained in his position, a disciplinary hearing concluded.

The hearing, conducted on 16th and 17th January, found that Roulstone violated three key standards of professional behaviour.

The panel of three members determined that Roulstone breached Standard Two – ‘Authority, Respect and Courtesy’, Standard Three – ‘Equality and Diversity’, and Standard Nine – ‘Discreditable Conduct’.

These findings relate to incidents that occurred in January and between February and March 2021.

Specifically, Roulstone was found to have criticised a colleague, challenging their integrity and failing to demonstrate the required respect and courtesy.

The incident occurred in January 2021 and significantly influenced the panel’s decision.

Furthermore, during his tenure at Cwmbran police station in 2021, Roulstone was ruled to have again failed to treat a fellow officer with the necessary respect and courtesy.

This pattern of behaviour culminated in an accepted allegation that he used disrespectful and derogatory language towards another officer from February to March 2021.

It is important to note that the specific language used by the former officer has yet to be disclosed publicly.

The hearing focused on the nature of the conduct and its breach of professional standards rather than the explicit details of the language used.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Williams said:

“It is wholly unacceptable that Avron Roulstone thought this was an appropriate way to speak about his colleagues; there is no place for this type of behaviour in our service.

“We expect our officers to speak to and treat each other with respect and courtesy, as they would speak to members of the public, and not use such hostile and offensive language.

“This officer has admitted that he failed to do that here and he has been rightly held to account for his actions.

“We will continue to send a clear message to colleagues and the public that we will pursue and remove those who damage confidence in Gwent Police as our communities deserve and expect the highest standards of their officers who serve them.”

Former PC Roulstone, who had resigned from the force in October of last year, did not attend the hearing.

The former officer will now be placed on the list of barred officers, preventing him from working for any police service in future.

