In a startling revelation impacting the British policing landscape, over 4,500 officers have left their positions within their probation period, occurring during the Uplift Programme, as per an article by LBC.
This initiative, launched four years ago under the stewardship of then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, aimed to bolster police numbers by 20,000 across England and Wales.
The Alarming Trend of Police Turnover
Data from more than thirty police forces paints a worrisome picture of police retention nationwide.
This phenomenon deepens staffing issues, a concern frequently voiced by many chief constables.
The Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship pathway, which marries shift work with academic studies towards a degree in professional policing practice, saw the highest departure rate, with 1,381 officers leaving.
Balancing Studies and Policing: A Herculean Task
Donna Jones, Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, attributes this high turnover to the immense pressure of juggling academic and policing duties.
“A lot of people with really good skill sets…are not necessarily people who want to be in a classroom undertaking a degree,” Jones explains, highlighting the undue stress placed on new recruits.
Degree Requirement in Policing: A Controversial Mandate
The Police Entry Degree Qualification has been a contentious issue, with many, including former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, questioning its necessity.
Jones echoes this sentiment, asserting that policing requires life skills more than academic qualifications.
Notably, the emphasis on the degree pathway has deterred many potential recruits, including former servicemen and women.
Metropolitan Police: A Case Study in Recruitment Challenges
The Metropolitan Police’s predicament underscores the gravity of the situation.
Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley disclosed to the London Assembly the Met’s net loss of officers in September, fearing a shortfall of 1,500.
Astonishingly, the deficit could have been significantly mitigated had these officers been retained beyond their probation.
The Ripple Effect of Early Departures
Steve Hartshorn, Chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, highlights the profound impact of these departures on work-life balance and ongoing investigations.
“That’s when you might miss a really crucial piece of information…it’s vital we have the right people, doing the right thing at the right time,” he stresses, underscoring the importance of stability in the force for effective policing.
Record Departures and Voluntary Resignations
The year to March 2023 saw a record 9,200 officers leave the force nationwide, including retirements, medical exits, and dismissals.
Strikingly, there has been a significant spike in voluntary resignations, doubling since 2021.
Furthermore, a survey indicated that one in five Police Federation members plan to leave the force, signalling a potential crisis in police staffing.
One of our sons, after reaching Detective, quit; stating loss of confidence in the political agenda.