Having dutifully served the public for two decades, a seasoned officer reveals the reasons driving them to hang up their uniform, symbolising a broader disillusionment permeating police ranks.

Dipping morale is now a norm among police officers, made more acute by the high workloads, mass resignations and ceaseless media critique, often heavily skewed against them.

This demotivating atmosphere, worsened by escalating assaults on officers, prompts many to ponder quitting the force.

The officer, embodying the frustrations shared by many colleagues, explains:

‘With 18 years of police service under my belt, I’m now ready to walk away.

‘The politicians in Parliament, twisting truths to advance their careers while eroding the pillars of policing, have led me to this point.

‘They, along with the opportunistic media…