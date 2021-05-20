The emergency services community has paid tribute to Georgia Barron, of Wallsend, North Tyneside, who died suddenly on Saturday, aged just 24.
Georgia had worked with North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) for two years as an ambulance technician and was working towards becoming qualified as a paramedic.
She gained an entry-level to apply for Sunderland University and, with encouragement from her colleagues, she was offered a place to study paramedic science.
Georgia had recently passed all of her first-year exams and began her placements with the emergency care teams at NEAS.
With a target of £2,000, a JustGiving page has been set up by Georgia’s friends.
Paying tribute to Georgia, Adam Brown said:
‘Everyone who had the pleasure of meeting Georgia knew that she was ambulance service through and through. She always managed to put a smile on both her colleagues and her patient’s faces.
‘She’ll always be remembered for the happiness and cheekiness that she portrayed.
‘Georgia’s passing is absolutely devastating to all that knew her.
‘She managed to light up a room on the darkest days’.
‘We are hoping to raise money in her memory, to help support her family at a time of need. The money raised will go to her mother.’
A spokesperson for NEAS said:
‘Georgia was an ambulance care assistant on our patient transport service, studying to be a paramedic.
‘Her family tell us how excited she was to begin her career as a paramedic and how she loved every day at NEAS, seeing everyone and working alongside her colleagues.
‘Georgia will be greatly missed and on behalf of everyone here at NEAS, including our patients and the communities we serve, we offer our sincere condolences to the family.
‘This will deeply affect many people within our service and we are supporting our staff and students during this very sad time’.
Anyone feeling emotionally distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org Mental Health Charity’ Mind’ also operate a mental health helpline for members of the emergency services.
To make contact with a member of their team, call 0300 123 3393.
