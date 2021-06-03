1st responders came under attack in Brixton last night after responding to reports of a shooting.
The London Ambulance Service called police at 21:37hrs on Wednesday, 2 June, to reports of an injured man on Moorland Road, SW9.
Response team officers, armed response vehicles and London’s Air Ambulance responded to the scene.
A man, aged in his mid-20s, was found suffering what are believed to be gunshot injuries and stab wounds.
The LAS took him to a south London hospital where his condition has been assessed as not life-threatening but maybe life-changing.
Whilst at the scene, officers were approached by a large group of people and various missiles were thrown towards them.
Officers from the Met’s Territorial Support Group were sent to the scene and worked with local officers to disperse the crowds.
Fortunately, no officers are believed to have sustained any serious injuries.
A 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Met Police via 101 quoting reference Cad 7951/02Jun.
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news. You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Are we in danger of losing control of the estates/streets because we’re seen as weak through Police Chief acquiesce who bow to criminal spokesmen/women.
The police carry out their duties to protect the whole of the public and no minority, black or white, should be allowed alter the the course of their work; this road leads to anarchy.