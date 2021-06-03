1st responders came under attack in Brixton last night after responding to reports of a shooting.

The London Ambulance Service called police at 21:37hrs on Wednesday, 2 June, to reports of an injured man on Moorland Road, SW9.

Response team officers, armed response vehicles and London’s Air Ambulance responded to the scene.

A man, aged in his mid-20s, was found suffering what are believed to be gunshot injuries and stab wounds.

The LAS took him to a south London hospital where his condition has been assessed as not life-threatening but maybe life-changing.

Whilst at the scene, officers were approached by a large group of people and various missiles were thrown towards them.

Officers from the Met’s Territorial Support Group were sent to the scene and worked with local officers to disperse the crowds.

Fortunately, no officers are believed to have sustained any serious injuries.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Met Police via 101 quoting reference Cad 7951/02Jun.

