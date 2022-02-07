An emergency ambulance overturned on an East Ayrshire road as the crew responded to a 999 call last night, as reported by Ayrshire Live.

The vehicle overturned between Auchinleck and Cumnock at the Templeton Roundabout on the A76 at around 20:40 hours.

It has been reported that the roads were icy at the time of the incident.

A picture from the scene shows the emergency vehicle on its side with its blue lights still flashing.

It has been reported that there was only one paramedic in the vehicle at the time and that there were no serious injuries.

Motorists stopped at the scene and rushed to the aid of the paramedic as control room staff sent two other Scottish Ambulance Service vehicles to the location.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said:

“We are aware of a one-vehicle road traffic collision involving one of our ambulances on the A76 between Auchinleck and Cumnock last night while en route to an incident.

“The staff member was not injured and no patients were onboard. We would like to thank the members of the public who assisted the staff member. Two ambulances attended the original emergency call.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said:

“Officers received a report of a one-vehicle crash involving an ambulance on the A76 at Templeton Roundabout in Auchinleck around 8.40 pm on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

“No-one was injured and the road was cleared around 10.05pm.”

