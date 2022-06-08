The North East Ambulance Service has shared a picture on Twitter of an emergency ambulance getting a replacement engine after clocking up an impressive 349,000 miles.

The image shows the emergency vehicle engine-less as a brand new one in the foreground waits to be put in place by the highly trained fleet technicians.

In the tweet, the NEAS media team pointed out that 349,000 miles is equivalent to travelling around the earth 14 times.

If that description is hard to visualise, then it is the equivalent of travelling to the moon and halfway back.

It is not clear when the emergency ambulance in the picture entered service.

