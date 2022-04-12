Greater Manchester Police (Bury South) have released a CCTV image of a male after stones were thrown at an emergency ambulance, preventing the crew from attending an emergency.
The incident happened at around 14:40 hours on Sunday 6th February, after the ambulance crew left their station on Birch Street, Bury, to respond to a 999 call.
Whilst on route to the emergency, a male became abusive to the crew and threw stones at the ambulance’s windows, which subsequently prevented the crew from attending the call.
Officers investigating the incident are looking to identify the male pictured in the CCTV image as part of their enquiries.
Anyone with information or who can identify the male is asked to contact the Bury Hub on 0161 856 8172, quoting log number 1247 of the 6th February 2022.
If you have got a story, get in touch with our news desk by sending us an email
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & videos which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' back in 2018 was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below