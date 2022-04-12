Greater Manchester Police (Bury South) have released a CCTV image of a male after stones were thrown at an emergency ambulance, preventing the crew from attending an emergency.

The incident happened at around 14:40 hours on Sunday 6th February, after the ambulance crew left their station on Birch Street, Bury, to respond to a 999 call.

Whilst on route to the emergency, a male became abusive to the crew and threw stones at the ambulance’s windows, which subsequently prevented the crew from attending the call.

Do you know who this male is?

Officers investigating the incident are looking to identify the male pictured in the CCTV image as part of their enquiries.

Anyone with information or who can identify the male is asked to contact the Bury Hub on 0161 856 8172, quoting log number 1247 of the 6th February 2022.

If you have got a story, get in touch with our news desk by sending us an email