A South Coast Ambulance Service crew escaped with only minor injuries after a large tree fell on their vehicle during the high winds which have hit much of the country.
The incident happened on Saturday (19th) morning. It is not known if the crew were responding to an emergency at the time.
Officers from Sussex Police Roads Policing Unit responded to the scene.
An officer attached to the unit tweeted:
‘Watch out; there are still fallen trees on the roads of the county. Even the professionals get caught out. Minor injuries to the crew, luckily.
Around 200,000 homes were without power, and the transport network continued to be severely affected in the wake of storm Eunice.
High winds led to school closures, flight cancellations, and stay-at-home warnings across the country.
A gust of 122mph – measured at an exposed point on the Isle of Wight – set a provisional record for England.
