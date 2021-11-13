West Midlands Ambulance Service bosses are appealing for the public’s help to identify the individual(s) who smashed the window of an emergency ambulance whilst it was responding to a 999 call.
The incident happened on Alcester Road, Moseley, at about 21:15 hours on Thursday 11th November.
The crew, who thankfully was unhurt in the incident, were travelling on blue lights at the time, responding to a medical emergency at a private address.
After the attack, the emergency ambulance was forced to stop and request the assistance of the police.
Another ambulance was immediately dispatched to the patient by the Trust’s Emergency Operations Centre.
The damaged ambulance had to be taken out of service and remains off the road, awaiting repair, which will cost hundreds of pounds.
Emergency Services Operations Delivery Director, Nathan Hudson, said:
“I have to question what goes through the mind of someone to think is acceptable.
“Not only that but given the ambulance was using blue lights at the time, whoever did this could clearly see it was responding to an emergency, what if it had been on the way to one of their family members or rushing a loved one to the hospital?
“I am thankful that the staff involved escaped injury, but the situation could have been entirely different had they been hit by the object.
“The service has never been under more pressure than it is right now, and we wake up this morning with one less ambulance available to respond with as it awaits repair, which will run into hundreds of pounds.
“We will be pulling the CCTV from the vehicle and passing it to the police but we would ask for anyone who has any information about this despicable incident to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on west-midlands.police.uk and quote investigation number 20/1875068/21.”
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said:
“Right now, we’re investigating this as a case of criminal damage, but things could’ve been much worse.
“We need to make sure that the person who did this does not do it again.
“If we’re to succeed, we need people to tell us what they saw.
“If they don’t want to speak to us, they can contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
Got a story, guest blog, picture or video? Email our team: contact@emergency-services.news
CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and social media groups and to join our FREE newsletter.
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
This is utterly disgraceful we are suffering the worst law and disorder for a century, totally let down by this pathetic government not dealing with crime and punisment or non-punishment. Police numbers cut while population grows it a mixture for disaster which we the general publuc are paying for.