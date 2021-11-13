West Midlands Ambulance Service bosses are appealing for the public’s help to identify the individual(s) who smashed the window of an emergency ambulance whilst it was responding to a 999 call.

The incident happened on Alcester Road, Moseley, at about 21:15 hours on Thursday 11th November.

The crew, who thankfully was unhurt in the incident, were travelling on blue lights at the time, responding to a medical emergency at a private address.

After the attack, the emergency ambulance was forced to stop and request the assistance of the police.

Another ambulance was immediately dispatched to the patient by the Trust’s Emergency Operations Centre.

The damaged ambulance had to be taken out of service and remains off the road, awaiting repair, which will cost hundreds of pounds.

Emergency Services Operations Delivery Director, Nathan Hudson, said:

“I have to question what goes through the mind of someone to think is acceptable.

“Not only that but given the ambulance was using blue lights at the time, whoever did this could clearly see it was responding to an emergency, what if it had been on the way to one of their family members or rushing a loved one to the hospital?

“I am thankful that the staff involved escaped injury, but the situation could have been entirely different had they been hit by the object.

“The service has never been under more pressure than it is right now, and we wake up this morning with one less ambulance available to respond with as it awaits repair, which will run into hundreds of pounds.

“We will be pulling the CCTV from the vehicle and passing it to the police but we would ask for anyone who has any information about this despicable incident to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on west-midlands.police.uk and quote investigation number 20/1875068/21.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said:

“Right now, we’re investigating this as a case of criminal damage, but things could’ve been much worse.

“We need to make sure that the person who did this does not do it again.

“If we’re to succeed, we need people to tell us what they saw.

“If they don’t want to speak to us, they can contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

