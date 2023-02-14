Easter may be several weeks away, but the holiday has already been rescued for Creme Egg fans, thanks to the heroic efforts of the West Mercia Police.
In a daring heist that would make even the most seasoned criminal blush, almost 200,000 of the beloved chocolate treats were stolen from a unit in Stafford Park, Telford.
The eggs-travagent theft occurred on Saturday, February 11, and the chocolate box was estimated to be worth around £40,000. But fear not, chocolate lovers, for justice has been served!
In an operation that sounds like it was plucked straight from a children’s storybook, the police tracked down the culprits and apprehended them in record time.
Shortly after the theft, a vehicle presumably purported to be the Easter bunny was stopped northbound on the M42, and a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft.
The other suspects may have evaded capture, but the West Mercia Police refused to let them hop away scot-free.
It’s not clear what motivated the thieves to steal such a massive quantity of Crème Eggs, but it’s safe to say that they had their work cut out for them.
Not only did they have to transport the eggs without smashing them (no easy feat!), but they also had to find buyers for such a large haul.
Perhaps they were planning to set up a black market for the popular treat, or they really love Crème Eggs. Either way, their plan was foiled by the swift action of the police.
The police haven’t revealed exactly how they managed to track down the culprits, but it’s safe to assume they used all the tools at their disposal.
Maybe they employed a chocolate-sniffing dog, or they followed a trail of foil wrappers.
Whatever the case, their efforts paid off, and the people of Telford can rest easy knowing that a lack of Crème Eggs won’t ruin their Easter celebrations.
It may not be the most serious news story out there, but it’s a reminder that even in times of uncertainty, we can all come together to protect the things we hold dear. And in this case, that thing is the humble Crème Egg.
