An eco-zealot filmed pouring human faeces over a memorial for Sir Tom Moore has been remanded into custody after admitting criminal damage.
21-year-old Madeline Budd will stay in prison until her next court appearance on the 25th of October.
Officers from the Metropolitan Police arrested Budd on behalf of Derbyshire Constabulary on Sunday, 2nd October.
On Friday, 30th September, the former medical student visited the memorial in Hatton wearing a t-shirt that said “End UK Private Jets”.
Whilst posing for the camera, Budd, of no fixed abode, proceeded to pour human faeces over the memorial.
Prosecutor Jordan Pratt told the court: ‘I need not remind the court of the impact that Tom Moore had.
‘He was a figurehead who people rallied round to raise tens of millions of pounds walking round his garden at the height of the pandemic.’
Budd has been involved with climate protests in the past and was still on a conditional discharge when she desecrated the memorial.
Despite the pleas of Budd’s solicitor, who told the court that Budd is ‘living in a van in the south Enfield area…and would stay at the same site for as long as is required’, District Judge Louisa Cieciora remanded Budd into custody after telling Budd that she has ‘substantial grounds’ to believe that Budd would commit further offences.
Captain Sir Tom became a household name during the Covid-19 pandemic when he set out to complete laps around his garden to raise money for the NHS.
By the time he reached his 100th birthday, he had raised nearly £33m for the NHS and other charities.
The highly decorated Army veteran died in February 2021.
At last some justice
Give thanks to your God that this horrible woman will never practice medicine. To behave like this is beyond the pale and she is either mentally disturbed or just plain evil. Either way, the longer she remains locked up the better. A tough, sensible magistrate. Males a nice change.
A better form of justice would have been for someone to to stand her next to the statue and do the same thing to her. What on earth has protesting about private jets got to do with what she did to this monument and what now does she thinks she achieved by doing it, what an idiot.
Good and let us hope she receives a good long prison sentence then pherhaps these so called eco warriors will realise that damaging property and statues only alienates them from the normal population who respect other peoples views and property.