An alert EasyJet captain has been praised for calling the police after he witnessed a drunk passenger from his flight get into his BMW before driving off.
After clearing through passport control, the captain recognised the drunk male as he got into his BMW before driving away from the airport.
The pilot called the police and let them know which way the male was last seen heading, along with his vehicle details.
A traffic unit from Greater Manchester Police was sent to intercept the BMW and caught up with it on the M60.
The driver then failed a roadside breath test, was arrested and taken back to a local police station.
When officers put on the driver an Evidential Breathleyser Machine (EBM), he blew 100 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath; the legal limit is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.
In 2019, figures show that between 210 and 250 people were killed in road traffic collisions in the UK, where at least one driver was over the drink-drive limit.
Referring to the actions of the EasyJet pilot, one social media said: ‘That pilot could have just saved someone’s life.’
Got a story, guest blog, picture or video? Please email our team in confidence: contact@emergency-services.news
CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and to subscribe to our FREE newsletter.
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below