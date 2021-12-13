An alert EasyJet captain has been praised for calling the police after he witnessed a drunk passenger from his flight get into his BMW before driving off.

After clearing through passport control, the captain recognised the drunk male as he got into his BMW before driving away from the airport.

The pilot called the police and let them know which way the male was last seen heading, along with his vehicle details.

A traffic unit from Greater Manchester Police was sent to intercept the BMW and caught up with it on the M60.

The driver then failed a roadside breath test, was arrested and taken back to a local police station.

When officers put on the driver an Evidential Breathleyser Machine (EBM), he blew 100 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath; the legal limit is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

In 2019, figures show that between 210 and 250 people were killed in road traffic collisions in the UK, where at least one driver was over the drink-drive limit.

Referring to the actions of the EasyJet pilot, one social media said: ‘That pilot could have just saved someone’s life.’

