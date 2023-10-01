London, UK – Hakan Niyazi Candermir, a 25-year-old resident of Campbell Road, E3, pleaded guilty at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 28 September, to charges of being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog.

The court appearance follows an incident in which Candermir’s dog attacked a Metropolitan Police horse, identified as PH Urbane, in Victoria Park, Tower Hamlets.

Incident Details

On Wednesday, 22 March, officers and horses were engaged in a routine patrol of Victoria Park when they encountered Candermir, who was walking his dog.

Without provocation, the dog initiated an attack on PH Urbane, and despite Candermir’s attempts, he could not regain control over the animal.

A quick-thinking member of the public intervened by striking the dog multiple times to cease the attack, finally managing to move the dog away from the injured horse.

It was only after this intervention that Candermir put his dog back on the lead.

Injuries and Recovery

During the ordeal, PH Urbane sustained eight lacerations resulting from dog bites and required stitches to his torso, front legs, chest, and underbelly.

The horse has since spent several months recuperating at the Met’s equestrian facility, Imber Court, and later at paddocks provided by the Horse Trust.

Following this recovery period, PH Urbane has returned to stables in Bow.

Consequences

Following his court appearance, Candermir pleaded guilty and now awaits sentencing, which will take place at Willesden Magistrates’ Court at a later date.

Superintendent Martin Kirby, from the Met’s Taskforce, said:

“This very shocking event could have been easily avoided if the dog was being responsibly looked after and was on a lead.

“Instead, Urbane was bitten by an out of control dog, receiving nasty injuries including tears and lacerations, while carrying out his duty.”

“Urbane had to take several months off duty to recover from his injuries, but thankfully he’s now fully recovered and back patrolling the streets of London.

“He is generally very comfortable around dogs, and we were particularly worried that this attack would affect the way he interacts with other animals.

“Happily, he’s just as relaxed with dogs as he’s always been.

“Whilst there continues to be noteworthy and sometimes tragic cases of dogs dangerously out of control in public, I’m pleased to say that the majority of dog owners are responsible. This case illustrates why always having control of your dog is so important.

“I would also praise the calm actions of PS Mann who was riding PH Urbane who dealt with a difficult situation with professionalism and fortitude.”

Remember to subscribe to our FREE NEWSLETTER, check out our YOUTUBE CHANNEL and follow us on X for breaking news.