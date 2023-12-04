Darlington – UK A Durham Police Armed Response Vehicle (ARV) collided with a house while urgently responding to a distressing situation involving a man threatening the public with a knife.
The incident occurred on Elmfield Terrace, Darlington, yesterday evening (3rd Dec) at approximately 7:25 pm.
The ARV, en route on an immediate response and utilising blue lights, veered off the road, colliding with the front of a residential property.
Fortunately, the house’s occupants escaped unscathed, avoiding physical harm.
However, the collision necessitated medical attention for one police officer, who has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure.
The extent of the officer’s injuries has not yet been disclosed.
A structural engineer has been scheduled to evaluate the building’s integrity in response to the structural impact on the property.
Authorities have advised the public to steer clear of the area to facilitate smooth operations and ensure safety.
Parallel to this incident, police officers successfully apprehended a suspect linked to the initial knife-related threat.
Durham Police are expected to provide further updates as the situation develops, and the investigation into the collision and the knife incident continues.
