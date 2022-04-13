A drug-driver who left two police officers trapped in the wreckage of a car after ploughing into their vehicle has been jailed.
Christopher John Nash fled the scene leaving the officers with serious injuries during the incident in Murton in the early hours of June 17, last year.
Durham Crown Court heard how Nash, who was also unlicensed and uninsured, had driven at more than 100mph during a pursuit, putting other road users in danger, before crashing head-on with the police car.
He was later found hiding in a lock-up unit along with his female passenger and tested positive for cocaine at the roadside.
He refused to provide a blood sample at the police station and denied being the driver of the Focus involved until officers showed him evidence that his DNA was found on the car’s inflated airbag.
One officer suffered a broken hip, and the second suffered a fractured wrist in the crash.
Nash of Woods Terrace, Murton, admitted two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and having no insurance, no license and failing to provide a specimen of breath.
It was not the first offence for the 41-year-old, who also had two drug-driving crimes on his record – one of which was committed less than a month earlier.
Judge James Adkin sentenced him to 26-months in prison and banned him from driving for four years and one month.
A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said:
“This was a nasty incident in which Nash has made off from the police and driven at speed along public roads, showing a total disregard for the safety of other road users.
“He has crashed head-on into a marked police vehicle, then made off from the car on foot whilst the officers required medical attention.
“He was detained a short distance away and his DNA was recovered from the driver’s airbag.
“We are pleased that he received the custodial sentence his offending deserved.”
If you have got a story, get in touch with our news desk by sending us an email
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & videos which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' back in 2018 was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below