A drug-driver who left two police officers trapped in the wreckage of a car after ploughing into their vehicle has been jailed.

Christopher John Nash fled the scene leaving the officers with serious injuries during the incident in Murton in the early hours of June 17, last year.

Durham Crown Court heard how Nash, who was also unlicensed and uninsured, had driven at more than 100mph during a pursuit, putting other road users in danger, before crashing head-on with the police car.

He was later found hiding in a lock-up unit along with his female passenger and tested positive for cocaine at the roadside.

He refused to provide a blood sample at the police station and denied being the driver of the Focus involved until officers showed him evidence that his DNA was found on the car’s inflated airbag.

One officer suffered a broken hip, and the second suffered a fractured wrist in the crash.

Nash of Woods Terrace, Murton, admitted two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and having no insurance, no license and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

It was not the first offence for the 41-year-old, who also had two drug-driving crimes on his record – one of which was committed less than a month earlier.

Judge James Adkin sentenced him to 26-months in prison and banned him from driving for four years and one month.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said:

“This was a nasty incident in which Nash has made off from the police and driven at speed along public roads, showing a total disregard for the safety of other road users.

“He has crashed head-on into a marked police vehicle, then made off from the car on foot whilst the officers required medical attention.

“He was detained a short distance away and his DNA was recovered from the driver’s airbag.

“We are pleased that he received the custodial sentence his offending deserved.”

If you have got a story, get in touch with our news desk by sending us an email