A drug-driver has had his car seized by officers from Merseyside Roads Policing Unit after he was spotted driving along the Knowsley Bypass with his vehicle full to the brim with wood.
The VW Golf driver had so much wood packed into his car that he had zero visibility to his left when behind the wheel.
As well as having a car full of timber, officers reported that the windscreen on the vehicle had ‘numerous’ cracks in it.
After failing a roadside drug swipe test, the driver was arrested for drug driving.
The VW Golf, along with all of the timber, was seized by officers for being in a dangerous condition.
If you have got a story, get in touch with our news desk by sending us an email
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & videos which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' back in 2018 was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below