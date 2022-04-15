A drug-driver has had his car seized by officers from Merseyside Roads Policing Unit after he was spotted driving along the Knowsley Bypass with his vehicle full to the brim with wood.

The VW Golf driver had so much wood packed into his car that he had zero visibility to his left when behind the wheel.

As well as having a car full of timber, officers reported that the windscreen on the vehicle had ‘numerous’ cracks in it.

Credit: twitter.com/MerPolTraffic

After failing a roadside drug swipe test, the driver was arrested for drug driving.

The VW Golf, along with all of the timber, was seized by officers for being in a dangerous condition.

