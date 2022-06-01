A former South Yorkshire Police officer has been sentenced to two years in jail after admitting to supplying drugs to members of the public.

The investigation was initiated and conducted by the South Yorkshire Police, but under the IOPCs guidance, and found PC Nabeel Khan dealt class B drugs while he was employed as a police officer.

Khan, 25, was sentenced on 27th May at Grimsby Crown Court after pleading guilty earlier in the month to two counts of supplying cannabis between March 2020 and February 2021 and one count of possession.

Two additional charges, relating to possession of criminal property and possession with intent to supply cannabis, were both withdrawn.

Khan was arrested on 24 February 2021 after officers stopped and searched a BMW that Khan was driving while he was under investigation at the time.

Cannabis with an estimated street value of £435 was found hidden inside two vehicles belonging to Khan, along with cash and mobile phones.

At the time, Khan was suspended from duty for separately carrying out unauthorised police national computer (PNC) checks.

Khan’s fingerprints were recovered from two packages containing cannabis and investigators uncovered CCTV footage that showed him topping up the ‘pay as you go’ mobile telephone that linked him to the drug supply.

Analysis of a mobile phone seized from the vehicle he was stopped in revealed that Khan had previously arranged to supply cannabis whilst on duty.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the IOPC decided the force should refer the case to the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised charges against Khan.

The disgraced former cop will spend two years in jail.

Deputy Chief Constable, Tim Forber said:

“Nabeel Khan was a corrupt officer who abused the trust and confidence placed in him as a police officer to deal drugs on our city’s streets and has no place in policing. I’m sorry that he ever found a place here.

“Former PC Nabeel Khan first came to the attention of our counter-corruption unit in December 2020 when our systems showed searches carried out by him without a policing purpose.

“He was immediately suspended and later dismissed from the Force and placed on the police barred list.

“Prior to his dismissal, our counter-corruption investigators had launched a separate investigation into Khan following intelligence suggesting he may be dealing drugs.

“Our officers were appalled to find he was not only dealing drugs but planning to do so whilst on duty.

“Khan was found with cannabis with an estimated street value of £435, and additional mobile phone and cash in his car.

“This causes huge damage to the trust and confidence that the public put into police officers. It’s essential the public can have this trust in us as when they need help for the most sensitive of matters, we need them to feel able to report it and speak to us.

“Whilst I am incredibly disappointed and appalled at the actions of Khan, I am reassured that our systems, processes and most importantly, our officers were able to identify these behaviours and exit him from the organisation as soon as possible.

“Khan will now face two years in prison, and we wholeheartedly believe that this is the best place for him.”

IOPC Director of Major Investigations Steve Noonan said:

“This officer’s behaviour was audacious, corrupt and criminal. His actions were a complete betrayal of public trust and confidence and have no place in policing.

“This investigation has now resulted in a conviction and lengthy sentence for former PC Khan. It sends a clear signal to police officers who engage in corrupt activity that they will be caught, and they can expect to pay a high price for their crimes.

“While all the evidence we have seen points towards this being an isolated case of police corruption on this scale, we have to remain vigilant and will continue to pursue allegations of corruption vigorously.

“I would like to thank South Yorkshire Police for their thorough investigation and all the hard work that has ultimately led to the sentencing today.”

Following his suspension from the force, Khan was subsequently dismissed from South Yorkshire Police for misconduct.

