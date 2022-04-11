Officers from Derbyshire Police Road Crime Unit have seized around £24,000 in cash and a large quantity of suspected cocaine from a male who was stopped behind the wheel of a Kia.

On Saturday 9th, April, officers received information that a white Kia being driven in the Willington area might be involved in criminality.

Officers made their way to the area, and it was not long before the white Kia was spotted in a car park.

Credit: twitter.com/DerbysSALCU

Concerned that the driver of the vehicle might start a pursuit with the officers, other units made their way to the scene before the Kia was boxed in. Once the vehicle was boxed in and the driver was surrounded by officers, he had no other option than to give himself up.

When officers searched the car, they found £24,000 in cash with a ‘large amount’ of suspected cocaine.

The driver of the car was arrested at the scene, and enquiries are ongoing.