A drug dealer from Salford who caught officers’ attention after swearing at them whilst they were dealing with another job has been jailed for over three years.

Dylan Whitehead, 25, was found with 120 wraps of cocaine after shouting abuse towards cops from the city’s anti-gang taskforce – Operation Naseby.

They followed the Seat Ibiza – being driven by Whitehead’s friend Joseph Minas, 20 – and stopped it before searching both men and the car.

A bag of white powder dropped on Whitehead’s foot as he asked officers if he could smoke, and a subsequent search of his property uncovered wraps of cocaine and heroin – for which he was later charged for.

Whitehead

Both Whitehead and Minas pleaded guilty to the offences put before them ahead of their sentencing on Monday 13 December at Manchester Crown Court.

Whitehead, of Regent Square, was jailed for three-and-a-half years for possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine, as well as money laundering.

Minas, of Verdun Road, Eccles, was sentenced to 18 months in prison suspended for two years, ordered to carry out 175 hours of unpaid work, and observe a curfew for six months.

He had admitted possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance, possession of cannabis and ketamine, money laundering, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

