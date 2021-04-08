A man who rammed his car into several police vehicles in an attempt to escape has been sent to prison.
During the incident, Lewis Lloyd, 27, of Weir Hall Road, Tottenham, also assaulted two police officers during the stop in Enfield on Saturday 16th January.
Lloyd was sentenced to three years and eight months imprisonment, having pleaded guilty to a total of 12 offences during an earlier hearing.
The custodial sentence was handed down on Wednesday, 7th April, at Wood Green Crown Court.
On Saturday, 16th January at 23:30hrs, the court heard how officers from the Met’s Operation Venice were patrolling along Hertford Road, near Bullsmore Lane in Enfield.
Intelligence suggested a black Audi, which was just ahead of them – stationary at red lights – was displaying false plates.
Two police vehicles’ crews then implemented a reinforced stop, a pre-emptive manoeuvre performed by specially trained police drivers to prevent pursuits.
Having been boxed in by the officers, Lloyd then repeatedly rammed his vehicle at both police vehicles in an attempt to escape.
Lloyd continually reversed and accelerated, causing his wheels to spin and smoke. Both police vehicles sustained extensive damage.
Three officers then got out of their vehicles and attempted to detain Lloyd, who was still trying to flee in his car.
Lloyd got out of his car and was Tasered several times by officers as well as being sprayed with PAVA, but he continued to fight with officers. He then proceeded to strip off his coat and T-shirt, leaving him bare-chested.
Lloyd then released a large Pitbull type dog from his vehicle in a bid to set the dog on to the officers. As the dog tried to bite the police, it too was tasered.
Lloyd fled across Hertford Road, running into Mollison Avenue whilst being pursued by officers.
He approached a vehicle and shouted at the driver to get out before grabbing him and attempting to pull him out of the car. His seatbelt held the victim in.
Lloyd then put both of his legs into the car and sat on the male victims’ lap, with his feet close to the pedals.
Officers approached the vehicle and told the driver to turn off his ignition. They then managed to detain and arrest Lloyd. During the arrest, all three officers sustained injuries.
Officers searched Lloyd, and he was found in possession of 23 wraps of Class A drugs and cash. Ten self-seal bags of cannabis were located in the front foot-well of the Audi.
Following Lloyd’s arrest, checks on the car showed it was stolen through a knifepoint robbery on 8 December 2020 from the Bethnal Green area.
Once in custody, Lloyd was asked to provide a sample of saliva for a Class A drug analysis, he refused to do so.
Lloyd was charged the same day with the following:
- Three counts of assault by beating an emergency worker
- assault with intent to commit robbery
- handling stolen goods
- dangerous driving
- use a vehicle without insurance
- possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine)
- possession with intent to supply Class B drugs (cannabis)
- failing to cooperate with a preliminary test – motor vehicle offence
- failing to provide a sample of saliva for a Class A drug test and acquire/use/possess criminal property.
The dog was seized under Section One of the Dangerous Dogs Act.
PC Katie Dennell, from the Met’s Operation Venice team, said:
“The actions of this man were both dangerous to himself and also others around him. It was clear he would do anything to avoid arrest.
“He had total disregard for the safety of others including both police and members of the public.”
3 years and 8 months for that list? What a joke. Here is a seriously feral human who needs to be locked up to protect the public. The car was stolen at knife point. That is armed robbery by any measure. He will be out in just under 2 years, ready to do it all over again.
Assuming no previous convictions, which seems highly unlikely, he should have got at least 5 years for nicking the car, 2 for drug dealing, another 2 for failure to provide, 2 more per officer injured, at least two for using a dog as a deadly weapon and a couple more for trashing the police vehicles. Let’s see now, I make that 20 years and that should be an absolute minimum. When he is eventually released, he would face a further 6 year ban, 3 for failure to provide and 3 for dangerous driving. This would be a suspended sentence, so if caught driving in that time, he would go straight back in for the remainder of the ban plus a further 12 year ban (minimum doubling up for each subsequent conviction), served inside because he cannot be trusted.
Can’t tell you how much I’ve enjoyed reading this and would love to see it issued to every magistrate / judge in the country as a statutory sentencing guide (bin the one they’ve got) This piece of birth residue actually needs to disappear, gone, deleted.