A Coventry man has been jailed for six years after punching a West Midlands Police officer with a knuckle duster.
Following the vicious assault, the officer was left with a broken tooth and a split lip.
Kyro Christie, of Seashell Close, Coventry, appeared at Leamington Crown Court on 22nd February.
He pleaded guilty to assault, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession of heroin.
999 Response Team officer PC Ben Bramley intervened after seeing 25-year-old Christie violently assaulting a man who he’d accused of trying to steal his bike.
At one point, Christie was stamping on the man’s head after he’d been knocked to the floor.
The punch to PC Bramley’s face left him needing multiple stitches to his lip and extensive dental repair work. Despite his injury, he detained Christie until backup arrived.
Christie was arrested at the scene in Village Square Hillfields on 13 Feb 2020 and was found to be carrying a bag of Class A drugs.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said:
‘Each year, hundreds of our officers are injured in the line of duty.
‘They face danger on a daily basis in our efforts to prevent crime and protect the public.
‘This brutal attack left the officer with nasty injuries and needing time off work to recover.’
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & video which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below