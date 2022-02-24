A Coventry man has been jailed for six years after punching a West Midlands Police officer with a knuckle duster.

Following the vicious assault, the officer was left with a broken tooth and a split lip.

Kyro Christie, of Seashell Close, Coventry, appeared at Leamington Crown Court on 22nd February.

He pleaded guilty to assault, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession of heroin.

999 Response Team officer PC Ben Bramley intervened after seeing 25-year-old Christie violently assaulting a man who he’d accused of trying to steal his bike.

At one point, Christie was stamping on the man’s head after he’d been knocked to the floor.

Kyro Christie. Image credit: WMP

The punch to PC Bramley’s face left him needing multiple stitches to his lip and extensive dental repair work. Despite his injury, he detained Christie until backup arrived.

Christie was arrested at the scene in Village Square Hillfields on 13 Feb 2020 and was found to be carrying a bag of Class A drugs.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said:

‘Each year, hundreds of our officers are injured in the line of duty.

‘They face danger on a daily basis in our efforts to prevent crime and protect the public.

‘This brutal attack left the officer with nasty injuries and needing time off work to recover.’

