In a recent judgment that underscores the dangers faced by law enforcement officers, Nadir Bugtti, 32, has been sentenced to two years and ten months in prison for assaulting PC Sam Darling (Cambridgeshire Constabulary).

The incident took place in Orton Longueville on January 14, 2023, when Bugtti, in an attempt to evade arrest, inflicted serious injuries on PC Darling, breaking his nose and eye socket.

In his Victim Personal Statement, PC Darling said: “I do not come to work to be assaulted. I come to work to help vulnerable people and have a duty of care to members of the public.

“This incident has made me second think the job as I know it.”

DC Rhiann Ward, who investigated, said: “Bugtti clearly made off from police as he knew he had been caught out. However, the quick actions of all the officers involved resulted in getting more drugs off the street and over time the evidence stacked up against Bugtti leading to guilty pleas.

“I am pleased Bugtti has been jailed, getting a positive outcome for PC Darling after he was attacked whilst trying to protect others. I hope this incident shows the reality of the work police officers do on a daily basis and brings it home that we are people too.”

This case sheds light on a larger issue concerning officer safety.

In the year ending March 2022, Cambridgeshire Constabulary reported 535 assaults on officers, including 68 assaults with injury and 467 without injury​​.

Nationally, there were over 41,000 assaults on police officers in England and Wales during this period, with a notable increase in both assaults causing injury (11,730, up by 2.6%) and those without injury (29,491, up by 11%)​​.

These figures reflect the increasing challenges and risks inherent in police work, particularly in areas like Cambridgeshire.

The violent encounter faced by PC Darling is a stark reminder of the everyday realities and potential dangers that police officers confront while performing their duties.

In light of these statistics, there is a growing emphasis on enhancing the safety measures and support for police forces.

As Bugtti faces the consequences of his actions, the incident calls for a broader conversation on ensuring the protection and well-being of those who risk their lives to maintain public safety.

