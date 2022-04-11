A drug dealer ended up leading the police to his illegal enterprise after officers came knocking at his door after a laser pen was shone into the cockpit of a police helicopter.

Narcis Pascu used the device from the Swansea home where he lived with his parents.

He aimed the laser beam in the direction of a National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter, which was deployed as part of a search for a missing vulnerable person on November 5 last year.

The highly trained flight observers aboard the aircraft were able to identify the address from which the device was being used, and the aircrew passed that information to local neighbourhood policing officers.

When officers went to his address weeks, they discovered evidence of drug dealing, including cannabis, cocaine, and MDMA.

Swansea Crown Court was told the police helicopter had been deployed above the city shortly after midnight on November 5 last year.

Prosecutor Dyfed Thomas said:

“The captain said without warning a green-coloured beam came into the cockpit and he was aware of the potential to dazzle and distract and this was particularly dangerous as a pilot of an aircraft over a residential area.

“It hindered the search and officers had concerns for themselves and other users.

“They were able to identify the premises and asked officers to attend.

“Officers did attend and the defendant admitted point a laser and said he had just purchased it and was testing it and did not know it was an offence to point it at an aircraft and did not think the laser would reach the aircraft.”

Weeks later, police attended Pascu’s address in Burman Street, Mount Pleasant, a second time armed with a search warrant.

They discovered a number of drugs, scales, and two gas air pistols on that occasion.

Pascu also handed over a mobile phone which revealed photos of drugs for sale and ‘advertisements’ and messages relating to the supply of drugs.

Pascu pleaded guilty to being concerned with the supply of cocaine, the supply of MDMA, possession of cannabis, and being involved with the supply of cannabis.

He also admitted to shining a laser beam at an aircraft.

He was sent to a young offenders’ institution for 25 months.

Judge Huw Rees said:

“The incident [with the laser beam] was bordering on childish if not foolish.

“Such behaviour not only endangers lives of the helicopter crew but also the residents in an urban built-up area and on another occasion would have had potentially catastrophic consequences.”

However, the message seems not to be getting across to some people as the same police helicopter was targetted by someone with a laser pen on 1st April.

The aircrew was assisting South Wales Police Roads Policing Unit when a green laser pen was shone into the cockpit.

Once again, the aircrew located the premises from which the laser was being used and units on the ground made their way to the address where one person was arrested.

