A driver has been reported after overtaking two marked police units from Devon & Cornwall Roads Policing Team whilst watching YouTube.

The incident happened on 20th February on the A38 in Ashburton.

Despite the heavy rain that was falling at the time, the motorist sped along at 80 mph and seemingly failed to notice the two marked police vehicles ahead of him.

When the driver was stopped by the police, he apparently could not offer any rationale to the officers regarding the manner of his driving.

The driver appeared to be watching a chat show on YouTube. Credit:twitter.com/DC_RPT

A spokesperson for Devon & Cornwall Roads Policing Team tweeted:

‘The driver of this Ford Fiesta thought overtaking two marked police cars on A38 Ashburton, in heavy rain, at 80 MPH whilst watching YouTube videos was a splendid idea.

‘Needless to say, it wasn’t. When stopped, he couldn’t offer any explanation.

‘Driver reported.’

Credit:twitter.com/DC_RPT

Responding to the tweet, one social media user said:

‘He can be the next star of social media for his utter stupidity!’

Another commented:

‘I wanna say “d**k of the day” but I’m sure,well I know there’s plenty out there.

‘Did 300 miles today and still can’t fathom the amount of drivers who can’t be bothered with lights.’