A mum has been banned from drinking alcohol after she kicked a paramedic in the head before assaulting a police officer.

30-year-old Danielle Williams of Redmire Close, Bransholme, lashed out at the paramedic before kicking her in the head.

Shortly after, Williams assaulted a police officer.

Williams was made the subject of a 12-month community order and a 90-day order to abstain from alcohol after she pleaded guilty at Hull Magistrates’ Court on the 14th of May.

She was charged with two counts of assault by the beating of an emergency worker and the use of threatening words likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Williams was also ordered to pay £200 in compensation and has been ordered to attend rehab for no less than ten days.

The Hull Daily Mail reported that the ‘eager party girl’ lived by the motto: “F**k every c***’.

