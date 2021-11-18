A dangerous drink-driver who narrowly avoided a head-on collision with a police car has been disqualified from driving.

Adam Baines was returning to his home in Itchingfield after drinking at a pub in Horsham in the early hours of September 4 this year.

A court heard how the 20-year-old engineer drank five Jack Daniels and Cokes and another shot of alcohol but still got behind the wheel.

In a police interview, Baines suggested there was “no other way” for him to get home and “a taxi would be £30”.

PC Adams and PC Dempsey from the Horsham Response Unit had been informed that Baines was driving home while intoxicated and were trying to find him.

At Bashurst Hill, a narrow country lane with blind bends, they saw the headlights of Baines’s black Audi A4 approaching them at high speed.

PC Adams swerved into a ditch to avoid a head-on collision which she claimed could have caused severe injuries or even been fatal.

The officers added that they were put in fear for their lives by Baines’s driving.

But despite that, Baines did not stop at the scene and proceeded home, where he was later arrested.

He gave a breath test reading of 72 microgrammes (mcg) per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg per 100ml.

Baines, of The Wedges, Itchingfield, admitted drink-driving and dangerous driving when he appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on September 20.

He then appeared for sentence at Lewes Crown Court on October 29, where he was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Baines was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and was fined £500. He must also pay £425 costs and a £95 surcharge.

Following the case, PC Adams said:

“Baines put his own life and the lives of other road users at risk – rather than pay £30 for a taxi – when he decided to drive his car home while more than double the legal drink-drive limit.

“His disqualification means another dangerous driver has been banned from our roads.”

