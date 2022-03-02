A suspected drink driver who is alleged to have filmed Kent Police officers while driving has been charged.
Officers were parked in their marked response vehicle in Dux Court Road, Rochester, at around 23:00 hours on Friday 25th February when they became aware of a van next to them.
The officers reported seeing the driver recording them on his mobile phone as he drove past them in his van.
The officers pulled the vehicle over, and the driver is alleged to have failed a roadside breath test.
Stuart Kerr, 48, of Caudron Way, Hoo, has since been charged with drink driving and using a phone whilst driving.
He is due before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 23 March 2022.
