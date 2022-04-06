A Hull KR rugby player has been spared prison after driving his Mercedes the wrong way along the A63 before crashing head-on into a police vehicle.

Bradly Takairangi was more than twice the legal drink-drive limit as he sped the wrong way along the eastbound side of the busy dual carriageway.

A police officer injured in the collision has been left with an injured knee and is now also suffering from severe psychological effects following the incident.

32-year-old Takairangi admitted to dangerous driving and drink driving. Hull Crown Court heard that Australian born Takairangi was driving his Mercedes A200 on the A63 on 2nd January.

Sam Sharp, prosecuting, said that police received two reports at 01:55 hours about a driver who was travelling westbound at speed on the eastbound dual carriageway in the area of the Daltry Street flyover, Hull. One driver had to take evasive action in order to avoid being hit by Takairangi.

Police units were sent to the Melton area where Takairangi was last seen. He was spotted driving at between 70-80 mph into the face of oncoming traffic as motorists were forced to swerve out of the way.

A police officer bravely positioned his police vehicle in front of the oncoming car being driven by Takairangi to prevent anyone else from getting seriously injured.

Takairangi hit the police officer head-on. A roadside breath sample showed that he had 81 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

A blood test revealed that he had 209mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 80mg.

The police officer suffered an injured left knee and had been left suffering pain and pins and needles.

He said: “Since this incident, I have been left with both physical and psychological problems.”

The officer required weekly counselling and was struggling with the memory of the head-on collision.

However, he was said to have been comforted by the thought that what happened to him might have prevented a more serious collision further down the road.

Judge John Thackray QC told Takairangi that he would receive “exactly the same sentence” that he would have got if he had been “a plumber, a bricklayer, a doctor or a lawyer” for the offences.

“You should not have been behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, such was your level of intoxication,” said Judge Thackray. “You were more than twice the legal limit.”

It was only by sheer chance that Takairangi did not kill the police officer in the head-on collision. It is likely that had it not been for the bravery of the police officer, then an innocent motorist might have been killed.

Takairangi was given a one-year suspended prison sentence and 300 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £2,000 in compensation to the police officer he almost killed.

He has also been banned from driving for two years and will have to take an extended driving test once his driving ban has finished.

After the hearing, Takairangi and representatives of Hull KR Rugby Club declined to comment.

Takairangi laughed and smiled outside the courtroom before hugging and shaking hands with supporters.

If you have got a story, get in touch with our news desk by sending us an email