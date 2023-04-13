The long arm of the law has reached across international borders as British police officers extradited a suspect in connection to the assaults on two police officers in Blue Bell Hill.

Eglant Lleshi, 28, was escorted from Italy back to the United Kingdom on April 5, 2023, marking a new chapter in a case that dates back to 2020.

The incident began on September 17, 2020, when three constables were patrolling Common Road in Blue Bell Hill.

The officers stopped to converse with the driver of a stationary Ford Kuga.

As the officers conducted routine checks, the driver allegedly reversed the vehicle, colliding with a police car and two officers, before fleeing the scene.

Authorities later discovered the abandoned Ford Kuga in Pilgrims Way near Eccles.

Upon further inspection, police seized a significant amount of cocaine from the vehicle.

Lleshi, an Italian national from Corso Marconi, Cairo Montenotte, was apprehended by British police officers and extradited to the UK, landing in Milan before being escorted back to British soil.

On April 6, Lleshi appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court, where he faced charges that included attempted grievous bodily harm of a police officer, assaulting a police officer occasioning actual bodily harm, theft, dangerous driving, and possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

The court ordered Lleshi to be remanded in custody, with his next appearance scheduled for May 4 at Maidstone Crown Court.

As the case progresses, the international cooperation between law enforcement agencies has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to justice.