The long arm of the law has reached across international borders as British police officers extradited a suspect in connection to the assaults on two police officers in Blue Bell Hill.
Eglant Lleshi, 28, was escorted from Italy back to the United Kingdom on April 5, 2023, marking a new chapter in a case that dates back to 2020.
The incident began on September 17, 2020, when three constables were patrolling Common Road in Blue Bell Hill.
The officers stopped to converse with the driver of a stationary Ford Kuga.
As the officers conducted routine checks, the driver allegedly reversed the vehicle, colliding with a police car and two officers, before fleeing the scene.
Authorities later discovered the abandoned Ford Kuga in Pilgrims Way near Eccles.
Upon further inspection, police seized a significant amount of cocaine from the vehicle.
Lleshi, an Italian national from Corso Marconi, Cairo Montenotte, was apprehended by British police officers and extradited to the UK, landing in Milan before being escorted back to British soil.
On April 6, Lleshi appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court, where he faced charges that included attempted grievous bodily harm of a police officer, assaulting a police officer occasioning actual bodily harm, theft, dangerous driving, and possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.
The court ordered Lleshi to be remanded in custody, with his next appearance scheduled for May 4 at Maidstone Crown Court.
As the case progresses, the international cooperation between law enforcement agencies has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to justice.
Before you go...
WE NEED YOUR HELP.Here at Emergency Services News, we aim to tell you stories that the mainstream media are not interested in reporting. Whilst the MSM love to berate and ridicule the emergency services, who is there to report on the realities of serving on the front line?
Emergency Services News is currently a loss-making entity. But our team of volunteers, all former emergency services personnel, do not do it for the money.
We do it because we are sick and tired of the mainstream media constantly trying to undermine the men and women who put their lives on the line to keep you and your family safe.
How many MSM journalists who speak ill of the emergency services have actually dared to don the uniform and risk their own lives to save the life of a complete stranger? If you would like to help back our mission of reporting on fact-based news, then please consider helping to support us financially.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
We have, at vast public expense, got this scumbag back. The bill continues to grow as he is prosecuted, jailed, has numerous appeals and generally runs rings round the system.
Given his behaviour, he should go to a special new jail featuring one or more Victorian treadmills, but with a difference. Instead of having a pool of water providing resistance to the wheel, it should be hooked up to a generator instead. Given that there is a bottomless pool of serious criminal types, this would be genuine renewable energy in that it would not be dependent on the weather and could run 24/7.
The convicts would earn money for their travails which could then be spent on endless legal nonsense. The state would fund a defence for the initial court appearance and one appeal. After that, the crims can pay their own way and we get plentiful cheap power. If they refuse to work, they are reduced to a turnip and swede diet.
There is no rehabilitating people like this, so make prison live so unpleasant only the terminally stupid express any desire to return.