Cambridge, December 7: A 49-year-old man has been sentenced to over three years in prison after a violent incident in Cambridge involving domestic abuse and assaulting two female police officers.

Alan Abbott, residing at Hering Road, Trumpington, Cambridge, faced charges following a series of violent acts on Friday, October 13, in the Arbury area.

The incident commenced at approximately 05:00 when Abbott assaulted his ex-partner in her home.

The victim, who was thrown into a bedroom and struck repeatedly for about 20 minutes, eventually managed to call for help.

Abbott’s assault escalated, using the victim’s mobile phone to hit her in the head.

The victim, fearing for her life, managed to escape the house barefoot after Abbott’s sister intervened.

Seeking help from neighbours, she left her car keys inside, which Abbott later used to commit further offences.

At about 06:30, police officers arrived at the scene confronted with the victim in a distressed and bloodied state.

It was then reported that Abbott had taken her car. He subsequently drove the vehicle from a nearby street, rammed a parked police car, and then collided with a tree.

When officers attempted to detain Abbott, he violently resisted, assaulting two police officers in the process.

One officer suffered soft tissue damage to her back, while the other sustained scratches to her face, arm, and hand.

Their equipment, including a police radio and watch, was also damaged during the altercation.

An off-duty detective – who was passing by the scene – assisted in bringing the situation under control.

Abbott continued his aggressive behaviour, spitting inside the police van during transportation to custody and expressing no remorse for his actions.

On Wednesday, December 6, Abbott appeared at Cambridge Crown Court, where he pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including actual bodily harm, aggravated vehicle taking, property damage, dangerous driving, driving without a license or insurance, and two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He also faced charges for criminal damage to property, for which he received no separate penalty.

In addition to a prison sentence of three years and four months, Abbott has been disqualified from driving for four years and six months, requiring a re-test to regain his license.

Moreover, a seven-year restraining order has been imposed to protect the victim.

Detective Constable Alex Galan-Tarachiu commented on the case, highlighting the severity of Abbott’s actions. “Abbott is a dangerous and violent offender who shows no respect for law and order,” DC Galan-Tarachiu said.

He stressed the importance of addressing domestic abuse and protecting emergency workers from assault.

