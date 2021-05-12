A ‘dog walk for Julia James’ has been planned to honour the memory of Kent Police PCSO Julia James, who was murdered as she walked her Jack Russell ‘Toby’ in woods near her home at around 4 pm on Tuesday 27 April 2021.

Before her death, Julia worked in a specialist unit that helps look after and safeguard victims of domestic abuse.

The ‘dog walk for Julia James’ has been planned to take place on Sunday 23rd May at 1000 hours.

Barbara Cornfoot is helping to plan the event. So far, 16 walks across the UK, Australia and Lanzarote have been proposed.

Ms Cornfoot said: ‘The idea is that wherever you are you can walk with or without your dog, alone or with a group of friends and Remember Julia.

‘We ask that all walks are peaceful and within any government guidelines to keep [participants] safe.

‘If you can wear a blue ribbon for her and maybe leave a flower or two in the park or place where you walk that will show others that walk later that we remember her’.

A Facebook Group has been set up by the event organisers, which you can join by clicking HERE

On Monday 10 May 2021, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of murder against 21-year-old Callum Wheeler from Aylesham.

He appeared at Medway Magistrates Court on Tuesday 11 May 2021 and was remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 13 May 2021.

