Heathrow, UK: A dog named Camila, used in an attempt to smuggle cocaine worth £800,000 into the UK, is set for a new life after her owner was sentenced to over six years in prison.

A Suspicious Arrival at Heathrow

Mexican national Jorge Pablo Samano Galas, 43, was apprehended after his two-year-old dog, Camila, arrived at Heathrow in May.

Staff at the Animal Aircare Reception Centre raised alarms upon noticing the unusually heavy and oddly-sized crate Camila was transported in, which emitted a strong smell of paint stripper.

A thorough examination revealed ten one-kilo blocks of a white substance, confirmed as cocaine by Border Force, hidden within a false base of the crate.

The Investigation Unfolds

The National Crime Agency (NCA) took charge, leading to the arrest of Samano Galas as he came to collect Camila.

He initially claimed to have bought the dog from a Mexican rescue centre and planned a UK holiday for bonding.

However, the NCA found numerous inconsistencies in his story, including the high cost of shipping the dog without booking a return journey and changes in his travel dates and routes.

The Court’s Decision

Pleading guilty to importing class A drugs, Samano Galas was sentenced on 24 November 2023 at Winchester Crown Court to six years and four months imprisonment.

A New Home for Camila

Camila has since been cared for by staff at the reception centre, with one member now set to become her permanent owner.

NCA senior manager Darren Barr commented on the case:

“This was a cynical attempt to bring hundreds of thousands of pounds of class-A drugs into the UK.

“Cocaine smugglers like Samano Galas play a crucial role in the business model of international organised crime groups, and their activities perpetuate violence and intimidation throughout the UK.

“While Samano Galas now faces prison, the story will have a happier ending for his unwitting accomplice Camila, who will spend the rest of her life in a happy home.”

An Outpouring of Love for Camila

Jake Holliday, Head of Animal Welfare LHR, spoke about the decision to foster Camila:

“We decided to foster Camila while the NCA investigation was ongoing to ensure that she was given the love she deserved. It quickly became apparent that she was a friendly, affectionate girl who thrived off meeting new people.

“Now, after many months, it’s been confirmed that Camila can go home with one of our animal welfare officers, who she adores.

“We will miss her dearly – not least because her office antics kept us in hysterics – but we are so glad she will be looked after by someone who has been there with her since she first arrived.”

Border Force’s Commitment

Steve Dann, Chief Operating Officer at Border Force, highlighted the collaborative effort in the seizure:

“This is a significant seizure and demonstrates how Border Force work with different teams at Heathrow Airport and the National Crime Agency to stop these toxic drugs from hitting our streets in the first place.

“Our Border Force officers continue to work tirelessly to protect our borders and keep the public safe.”

A Happy Ending

This case underscores the ongoing battle against drug trafficking and the unexpected victims caught in its web.

Fortunately for Camila, her story ends with a loving home, far removed from the world of organised crime.

