Heathrow, UK: A dog named Camila, used in an attempt to smuggle cocaine worth £800,000 into the UK, is set for a new life after her owner was sentenced to over six years in prison.
A Suspicious Arrival at Heathrow
Mexican national Jorge Pablo Samano Galas, 43, was apprehended after his two-year-old dog, Camila, arrived at Heathrow in May.
Staff at the Animal Aircare Reception Centre raised alarms upon noticing the unusually heavy and oddly-sized crate Camila was transported in, which emitted a strong smell of paint stripper.
A thorough examination revealed ten one-kilo blocks of a white substance, confirmed as cocaine by Border Force, hidden within a false base of the crate.
The Investigation Unfolds
The National Crime Agency (NCA) took charge, leading to the arrest of Samano Galas as he came to collect Camila.
He initially claimed to have bought the dog from a Mexican rescue centre and planned a UK holiday for bonding.
However, the NCA found numerous inconsistencies in his story, including the high cost of shipping the dog without booking a return journey and changes in his travel dates and routes.
The Court’s Decision
Pleading guilty to importing class A drugs, Samano Galas was sentenced on 24 November 2023 at Winchester Crown Court to six years and four months imprisonment.
A New Home for Camila
Camila has since been cared for by staff at the reception centre, with one member now set to become her permanent owner.
NCA senior manager Darren Barr commented on the case:
“This was a cynical attempt to bring hundreds of thousands of pounds of class-A drugs into the UK.
“Cocaine smugglers like Samano Galas play a crucial role in the business model of international organised crime groups, and their activities perpetuate violence and intimidation throughout the UK.
“While Samano Galas now faces prison, the story will have a happier ending for his unwitting accomplice Camila, who will spend the rest of her life in a happy home.”
An Outpouring of Love for Camila
Jake Holliday, Head of Animal Welfare LHR, spoke about the decision to foster Camila:
“We decided to foster Camila while the NCA investigation was ongoing to ensure that she was given the love she deserved. It quickly became apparent that she was a friendly, affectionate girl who thrived off meeting new people.
“Now, after many months, it’s been confirmed that Camila can go home with one of our animal welfare officers, who she adores.
“We will miss her dearly – not least because her office antics kept us in hysterics – but we are so glad she will be looked after by someone who has been there with her since she first arrived.”
Border Force’s Commitment
Steve Dann, Chief Operating Officer at Border Force, highlighted the collaborative effort in the seizure:
“This is a significant seizure and demonstrates how Border Force work with different teams at Heathrow Airport and the National Crime Agency to stop these toxic drugs from hitting our streets in the first place.
“Our Border Force officers continue to work tirelessly to protect our borders and keep the public safe.”
A Happy Ending
This case underscores the ongoing battle against drug trafficking and the unexpected victims caught in its web.
Fortunately for Camila, her story ends with a loving home, far removed from the world of organised crime.
Please help support our team of former emergency services & HM Forces personnel by checking out our 999 Amazon Shop, looking at our YouTube channel (we have lots of pursuit and body-worn camera videos) and following us on X (formerly Twitter) for breaking news stories!
You can ensure you never miss our stories or videos by signing up for our free newsletter by clicking HERE.
Do you want to have your say and read what other people have said about this article? Scroll down for the comments section! Comments can be anonymous if you wish! Just leave the ‘name’ and ’email’ address fields blank!
Join our WhatsApp community!
ESN is now on WhatsApp, and we want you to join our communities.
To join, you need to have WhatsApp on your device. All you need to do is click the link and press 'Join community'.
No one will be able to see who is signed up, and no one can send messages except the ESN team.
Joining our WhatsApp channel is a great way to help support our work and best of all, it is free!
If you don't like our community, you can check out any time you like. To leave our community, click on the name at the top of your screen and choose 'exit group'.
Before you read or leave a comment...
In an age where mainstream media often overlooks the sacrifices made by our emergency services personnel, Emergency Services News is a critical voice you can trust
While we persist in our mission, we need your help to continue. Your donation directly enables us to produce high-quality content that elevates the stories and challenges faced by the men and women who serve, stories that are often ignored elsewhere.
We deeply appreciate your support. Your contribution empowers us to keep shining a light on the remarkable, yet often overlooked, individuals who serve our communities every day. Thank you for standing with us.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
6 years for smuggling £800,000 worth of cocaine? Given the damage that could cause society, he should have got life, which in my book means being removed at the end of his sentence by the undertakers. Ideally, we should do a deal with Mexico so that he would serve his sentence over there. I understand that Mexican goals are nothing like ours.