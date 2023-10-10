In the wake of distressing burglaries that continue to challenge communities, South Yorkshire Police Force has been unrelenting in their dedication to safeguarding the public.

A recent event in Sheffield’s Dore and Totley area underscores the transformative effect of a single police dog and his handler.

Late last month, PD Chase and his handler, PD Dan Radford, were dispatched to a particularly harrowing burglary scene.

As they arrived, a frantic mother could be seen pleading for help from her window, deeply concerned for her sleeping children.

Quick action led to the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect, and PD Chase swiftly recovered property believed to be connected to the crime.

But the impact of this police duo extended beyond immediate law enforcement actions.

PD Chase’s presence comforted the younger victims, Ayla and Alanna, who had woken up frightened and confused during the ordeal.

Days later, still unsettled and suffering sleepless nights, the girls coloured beautiful pictures and prepared a thank-you package of bones and treats for PD Chase.

In response, PC Radford invited the family to the Operational Support Complex, further bolstering the children’s trust in the systems put in place to protect them.

They even baked chocolate brownies for the officers, lifting spirits after a strenuous day marked by a fatal collision.

PC Radford noted, “Burglary has a huge mental impact on victims, and especially children who want to feel safe in their homes and beds.

“Our efforts in arresting those who pose this unnecessary pain on families remains our priority, and police dogs are a huge asset in achieving that.”

Between January and August 2023 alone, the general-purpose police dogs of the South Yorkshire Police have been instrumental in the arrest of 157 suspects, in addition to supporting firearms officers at 431 incidents and engaging in 550 ‘fail to stop’ situations.

Their contribution highlights their training and the genuine emotional connection they create within the communities they serve.

This touching incident is a testament to the deep-seated commitment of South Yorkshire Police and their K-9 companions.

These officers, both two-legged and four-legged, provide an indispensable service, offering a blend of justice, protection, and in the case of PD Chase, emotional solace to those in their darkest hours.

