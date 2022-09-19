Officers from Devon & Cornwall’s Roads Policing Team helped to avert a potential accident when they stopped a vehicle that had a giant rolled-up carpet draped over it.

Officers spotted the blue Skoda just as it was about to join the busy A38 at Deep Lane in Plympton.

Most of the front view and much of the rear view from the driver’s seat were obscured by the large roll of carpet.

A spokesperson for the unit tweeted:

‘Fortunately, this vehicle was stopped just before joining the A38 at Deep Lane in Plympton.

‘The obstructed view, as well as the bungee cords, clearly wasn’t a substantial method of securing the carpet.

‘Driver issued a ticket.’