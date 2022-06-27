A vandal who let down the tyre on a paramedic’s Rapid Response Vehicle (RRV) as they treated a patient has been labelled an ‘idiot’ by social media users.

South Western Ambulance Service confirmed that one of their paramedics had been sent to an emergency call in Bideford on Sunday 26th June.

As the paramedic gave potentially life-saving assistance to the patient, somebody let down one of the RRV’s tyres, meaning it was taken out of service.

Responding to the news, one social media user wrote:

‘Interfering with or damaging any emergency vehicle should carry an automatic prison sentence. I don’t know why people feel the need to interfere with or damage emergency vehicles.

‘People complain about response times and not having enough ambulances or Police Officers, but they’re too thick to understand that the damage or the interference to emergency vehicles has to pay for.

‘Maybe if people didn’t damage or interfere with the vehicles there would be more money to pay for more ambulances and more crews, or more Police Officers.

‘It is literally pure stupidity and we need to start handing out criminal charges, if their employer then does a DBS check or requires them to disclose any criminal offences and they see the offence of damaging an emergency vehicle their job is potentially at risk.

‘Send the idiot to prison and make it a permanent mark on the record, not “spent” after so many years. It should follow them around for life.’

A spokesperson for South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said:

‘Sadly, somebody in Bideford let down the tyre of a paramedic’s car while they were with a patient this weekend.

‘Vandalism of any ambulance vehicle is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

‘If anyone has any information, please get in touch with Bideford Police via 101 quoting log 15 26/06/2022.’

