A vandal who let down the tyre on a paramedic’s Rapid Response Vehicle (RRV) as they treated a patient has been labelled an ‘idiot’ by social media users.
South Western Ambulance Service confirmed that one of their paramedics had been sent to an emergency call in Bideford on Sunday 26th June.
As the paramedic gave potentially life-saving assistance to the patient, somebody let down one of the RRV’s tyres, meaning it was taken out of service.
Responding to the news, one social media user wrote:
‘Interfering with or damaging any emergency vehicle should carry an automatic prison sentence. I don’t know why people feel the need to interfere with or damage emergency vehicles.
‘People complain about response times and not having enough ambulances or Police Officers, but they’re too thick to understand that the damage or the interference to emergency vehicles has to pay for.
‘Maybe if people didn’t damage or interfere with the vehicles there would be more money to pay for more ambulances and more crews, or more Police Officers.
‘It is literally pure stupidity and we need to start handing out criminal charges, if their employer then does a DBS check or requires them to disclose any criminal offences and they see the offence of damaging an emergency vehicle their job is potentially at risk.
‘Send the idiot to prison and make it a permanent mark on the record, not “spent” after so many years. It should follow them around for life.’
A spokesperson for South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said:
‘Sadly, somebody in Bideford let down the tyre of a paramedic’s car while they were with a patient this weekend.
‘Vandalism of any ambulance vehicle is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.
‘If anyone has any information, please get in touch with Bideford Police via 101 quoting log 15 26/06/2022.’
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & videos which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' back in 2018 was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below