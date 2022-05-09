After a cowardly thief targetted a North West Ambulance Service emergency ambulance, emergency workers have been left speechless.

The theft is believed to have occurred between 18:00 on 7th May to 08:00 hours on 8th May.

As well as stealing a red response bag, the heartless thief also took a green bag that contained an oxygen cylinder.

Because of the theft, the emergency ambulance has been taken out of service to be repaired and so that the vital life-saving equipment that has been stolen can be restocked.

A member of staff assigned to the ambulance station concerned shared a post on social media that read:

‘Well, what can I say

‘Today, our medics arrived at our office in Chorley to collect a truck for a shift it was due on all day to find this.

‘It has been broken into!!!!

‘They have absolutely TRASHED the inside; they have pulled everything off, emptied every signal cupboard EVERYWHERE and thrown bits about, including into the front of the cab.

‘They have pulled the stereo out but then thrown this in the back of the ambulance, and they’ve also pulled underneath the steering wheel to gain access to the wires, obviously.

‘This will now not start and is an absolute mess.

‘THIS IS AN EMERGENCY AMBULANCE!!!!

‘Why would anyone do this. Luckily this is in direct view of two very good cameras (just waiting for the mill to open tomorrow to get access), and the police have been informed.

‘Our PTS ambulance was also broken into from the back doors, and again a lot of stuff was just thrown on the floor outside.

‘This [has] resulted in an ambulance and medics not being able to attend a shift which is not on and not fair on us, the medics and the customer.

‘Absolutely disgusting.’

Commenting on the post, one social media user said: ‘Bastards! This makes me so mad!!!’

Another added: ‘Absolutely unbelievable! Why would anyone do this to a emergency vehicle designed to save lives! Shocking!!

