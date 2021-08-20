A disgraced senior social worker faces jail after he admitted making indecent photographs of a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image.
58-year-old Roy Reid was employed by Croydon Children’s Services when he accidentally posted the vile and sickening video in a group chat created to arrange a leaving do for a colleague on 20th September 2019.
As soon as Reid shared the disgusting video, his colleagues began to leave the group. He was reported to management, who immediately made contact with the police.
Officers arrested Reid on the same day.
As part of their investigation, a specialist team of officers carried out a forensic analysis of Reid’s phone.
This analysis resulted in officers finding more indecent and extreme images.
Reid earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing an indecent photograph of a child when he appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court.
Unfortunately, the child victim of the indecent video has never been identified.
Kate Shilton, from the CPS, said:
“Roy Reid was a trusted employee within children’s services and his interest in indecent images of children was both shocking and abhorrent.
“The prosecution case included statements from members of the WhatsApp group and a forensic analysis of Reid’s phone which brought up further graphic and illegal images of concern.
“I would like to highlight the actions of many of those in the WhatsApp group who stood by their profession and reported Reid’s crimes.
“The CPS will always seek to bring to justice those who fuel the sexual exploitation of children.”
Reid was released on unconditional bail and will be sentenced at Croydon Crown Court on 23 September 2021.
