Officer’s from Surrey Police’s Elmbridge Safer Neighbourhood Team have asked for the owner/keep of a giant snake to come forward after finding the animal at the side of the A3.

The officers had responded to reports that the Burmese Python had been left at the side of the busy road.

facebook.com/ElmbridgePolice

In a post published on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for Surrey Police said:

‘Ophidiophobics, cover your eyes…

‘Elmbridge SNT dealt with a ssssseriously ssssslippery customer yesterday when they rescued this rather large Burmese python at the side of the A3!

‘If you know who our scaly friend belongs to, please get in touch (ref. P21268667) so we can reunite them.

‘If the owner can’t be found, rest assured this new team mascot will be taken good care of.

‘After all, a snake is for life, not just for Christmas…’

Responding to the post, one social media user said:

‘I’ve always said you guys and girls don’t get paid enough for what you do, but especially for having to deal with something like this.

‘Although I guess he was less slippery than some of the usual suspects you deal with.’

Another added: ‘And Personally I’d say please don’t try to reunited with its previous owner, if it’s this large and escaped and the previous owner didn’t notice that bad obviously.’

