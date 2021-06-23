An officer from Police Scotland is recovering in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle at around 0130 hours in Eglinton Place, Kilwinning, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Police are treating the attack on the 28-year-old officer as attempted murder.
A blue Ford Focus was deliberately driven at the officer while she and another officer, both in uniform, were on their way to assist their colleagues in Kilwinning.
The driver of the Focus fled the scene, leaving the officer in agony on the floor. Colleagues from the Scottish Ambulance Service took her to University Hospital Crosshouse for treatment.
Police Scotland are appealing for the public’s help to trace the driver of the vehicle.
Det Insp Stephen McCulloch of Saltcoats CID said:
“Our thoughts are with the constable, her family and colleagues and we continue to offer them all the necessary support.
“This incident is being treated as attempted murder and we will use all tools at our disposal to trace the person responsible.”
DI McCulloch urged anyone with information to get in touch. He also appealed for dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident.
