The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that a yellow and black Ford Transit that rammed a police car in Lambeth (scroll down for video) last Friday has been found.

Two police officers were injured after the truck driver put the vehicle into reverse before ploughing into the front of a Metropolitan Police car.

One officer was taken to hospital following the incident but has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home.

Detectives found the vehicle in south London on Monday 18th April.

Investigators have said they are not discussing where the tipper truck was found for “operational reasons”.

Officers had attempted to stop the truck because of how it was being driven and the visible damage to the vehicle.

Instead of stopping, the truck reversed at speed into the bonnet of the police car. The impact was significant, causing extensive damage.

One officer required hospital treatment for injuries to his head and hand but has since been discharged. A second officer was assessed at the scene by paramedics.

Anyone with other information that could help police is asked to call 101 ref CAD 2376/15APR.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

