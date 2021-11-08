Detectives have appealed for information after two police officers were seriously assaulted in Maidstone, Kent, over the weekend.
The incident happened in a Medway Street car park at around 23:40 hours on Saturday 6th October.
Patrol team officers stopped to speak to two men and a woman after their attention was drawn to their behaviour.
As one of the officers searched one of the males, the group attacked them.
During the attack on the officers, a fourth person – another male – arrived on the scene and joined in on the assault against the officers.
Both officers were injured, with one suffering facial bruising and the other sustaining a cut to an arm and a tear to his ear that required hospital treatment.
Detective Inspector Richard O’Toole of Maidstone CID said:
‘It is understood the car park was busy at the time of the incident and we are urging witnesses or anybody with information that may assist the investigation to call our appeal line.’
Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/225893/21.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.
A 19-year-old woman from Maidstone who was arrested in connection with the incident was later bailed to return to the police station on 3 December.
