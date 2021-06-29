The Metropolitan Police have appealed for the public’s help to identify an individual who kicked a female police officer in the head after she was knocked to the ground.
On Monday 14th June, protestors opposed to the government’s extension of Coronavirus restrictions held a demonstration in Parliament Square and Whitehall.
Shortly before 20:00hrs, officers intervened to encourage the remaining protestors to move out of the road so that it could be reopened to vehicles.
Some refused to do so, which resulted in two people being arrested on suspicion of obstructing the highway.
As officers escorted those who had been arrested towards police vans parked in King Charles Street, they were attacked by a group of protestors who tried to free one of the detainees.
A female officer was knocked to the floor in the struggle, where she was then kicked in the head. She had to be carried away from the scene by colleagues. The coward who kicked her in the head, fled from the scene.
Fortunately, medics subsequently assessed the officer’s injuries as superficial.
Footage from the incident has been analysed, and officers have identified a man they want to identify and speak to.
Anyone who can help to identify the man is asked to call 101, providing the reference 6522/28JUN.
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.
For just £3-per-month, our team will send you a weekly digest of the most-read stories and most-watched videos from the front line of the worlds emergency services. CLICK HERE to find out more.
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news. You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below