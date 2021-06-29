The Metropolitan Police have appealed for the public’s help to identify an individual who kicked a female police officer in the head after she was knocked to the ground.

On Monday 14th June, protestors opposed to the government’s extension of Coronavirus restrictions held a demonstration in Parliament Square and Whitehall.

Shortly before 20:00hrs, officers intervened to encourage the remaining protestors to move out of the road so that it could be reopened to vehicles.

Anyone who can help to identify the man is asked to call 101, providing the reference 6522/28JUN

Some refused to do so, which resulted in two people being arrested on suspicion of obstructing the highway.

As officers escorted those who had been arrested towards police vans parked in King Charles Street, they were attacked by a group of protestors who tried to free one of the detainees.

A female officer was knocked to the floor in the struggle, where she was then kicked in the head. She had to be carried away from the scene by colleagues. The coward who kicked her in the head, fled from the scene.

Anyone who can help to identify the man is asked to call 101, providing the reference 6522/28JUN

Fortunately, medics subsequently assessed the officer’s injuries as superficial.

Footage from the incident has been analysed, and officers have identified a man they want to identify and speak to.

Anyone who can help to identify the man is asked to call 101, providing the reference 6522/28JUN.

Anyone who can help to identify the man is asked to call 101, providing the reference 6522/28JUN

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

For just £3-per-month, our team will send you a weekly digest of the most-read stories and most-watched videos from the front line of the worlds emergency services. CLICK HERE to find out more.

If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.

Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news. You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_