Lincolnshire Police recently held a misconduct hearing for Detective Superintendent Myszczyszyn from September 25 to September 29, 2023, at their headquarters.
The hearing concluded that Detective Superintendent Myszczyszyn had breached several standards of professional behaviour, leading to the issuance of an 18-month written warning.
Breaches in Professional Conduct
According to the details released by Lincolnshire Police, Detective Superintendent Myszczyszyn was found guilty of breaching the following standards of professional behaviour:
- Authority, Respect, and Courtesy
- Orders and Instructions
- Discreditable Conduct
In an incident dating back to September 2022, the Detective Superintendent entered a supermarket while off-duty and identified himself as a police officer.
He misled a supermarket worker by falsely claiming to be investigating an allegation of harassment despite not acting professionally.
Notably, Myszczyszyn did not disclose his personal connection to the individuals involved in the alleged incident.
The supermarket worker was led to believe that he was acting in his official capacity as a police officer when requesting CCTV footage, which he recorded using a personal mobile phone.
Acquitted of Additional Charges
Det Supt Myszczyszyn was cleared of breaching the standards of professional behaviour concerning the unauthorised access of police systems for unrelated cases when there was no policing purpose behind it.
Hearing Outcome
Mr. David Tyme, the chair of the independent panel overseeing the misconduct hearing, determined that the breaches proven amounted to misconduct.
Consequently, an 18-month written warning was issued to Detective Superintendent Myszczyszyn as the outcome of the hearing.
