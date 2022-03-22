A loaded firearm has been recovered by Metropolitan Police officers who chased a group of youths who had been seen tampering with a moped.

At around 17:00hrs on Saturday, 19 March, officers were called by a member of the public reporting that approximately eight youths were attempting to steal a moped.

Officers responded to the location in De Havilland Road, Burnt Oak.

As soon as the youths spotted the officers, they ran from the scene.

A foot chase resulted in a 15-year-old boy being detained by the officers.

The boy was arrested and taken into custody before being bailed. A spokesperson for the Met confirmed that enquiries are ongoing regarding the other youths who ran.

During a search of the area, officers found a bag believed to have been discarded by one of the group.

The bag contained a loaded firearm, a large Rambo knife and a quantity of Class ‘A’ and Class ‘B’ drugs.

Forensics officers will analyse the firearm and drugs in the coming days.

DS John MacLeod, Specialist Crime, said:

“This case shows how officers will respond to information received from members of the public.

“The age of the youth arrested, and in all likelihood the other suspects, is significant.

“Officers often hear from those critical of the police that stopping and searching young people whose behaviour has caused suspicion is not acceptable.

“However cases such as this clearly demonstrate why officers must continue to protect our communities by investigating and challenging suspicious behaviour, even if the suspected offenders are very young.

“We need to build young people’s confidence in the police.

“And I hope that taking a firearm, a large knife and illegal drugs out of the hands of children is exactly what the vast majority of young people and all communities in London expect of the Met as we work to keep people safe and continue reducing violent crime.”

If you have got a story, get in touch with our news desk by sending us an email

Recommended video: